‘Spirits by the Shore’ is Evolving into a Community-First Whisky Culture, Says SMAC India Founder

The fifth edition of ‘Spirits by the Shore’, presented by Single Malt Amateur Club (SMAC) India, a community of whisky enthusiasts, unfolded over two days on November 8 and 9 in Goa, bringing together craftsmanship and culture to unite whisky connoisseurs from across the country.
The weekend opened with a behind-the-scenes visit to the Paul John Distillery, led by a member of the Paul John team, who guided guests through the entire process of crafting single malts—from the malting floor to copper pot stills and finally into the dark warehouses where casks mature in Goa’s tropical climate.
The Paul John team also conducted a detailed whisky-tasting session, introducing participants to alcohol by volume (ABV), tasting notes and texture. For many, especially first-time attendees, the tour offered a rare and intimate look at Indian whisky production. Diageo India and Godawan Estuary were the festival’s supporting partners.
“Our aim was never to create a festival—it was to create a format that felt personal yet purposeful, something India hadn’t experienced before. ‘Spirits by the Shore’ has become a bridge between brands and believers, between tradition and today,” said Harsha Thimmaiah, Partner, SMAC India.
As the sun set, attendees gathered at Ouzo Delmar, a beachside venue that hosted an evening soirée featuring live music, curated food pairings and a lineup of rare and limited-edition whiskies.
SMAC India also launched a club-exclusive peated single malt, Holy Smokes, described by members as a milestone for India’s rapidly growing whisky community. Finished in a refill oak cask, the whisky opens with earthy peat and smoked meat notes, supported by a clean, bold savoury depth.
Founder of SMAC India, Hemant Rao, told Outlook Business that Holy Smokes stood out because of its rich, meaty profile and flavours drawn from an Islay water cask used for finishing. The Islay cask, previously used to mature Scotch from the region, imparts signature smoky and peaty characteristics to the spirit.
Asked about distribution plans for Holy Smokes outside the club, Rao, who is also chief whisky officer at SMAC India, said the product is being kept exclusively for members and there are no plans to release it outside. “It's a very small batch release, only 186 bottles. And that makes it probably that much more personal to the club members, saying that this is something that only as a member that you are having the privilege to taste, to buy and experience.”
He added that each bottle must first be routed through authorised distributors or retailers, in line with strict regulatory requirements. Rao also emphasised the club’s preference for word-of-mouth growth over aggressive advertising, saying he prioritises developing genuine relationships with users over social media visibility.
According to him, SMAC India aspires to feel like a gathering of friends—warm, intimate and experiential rather than ostentatious or exclusive. Word-of-mouth may grow slowly, he noted, but the community attracts members who come through trusted recommendations and thus start their association with it on a positive note.
On November 9, SMAC India hosted an exclusive Macallan Masterclass, titled ‘Echoes of Mastery’, conducted by whisky expert Hardeep Marwah. The session coupled technical aspects—from cask selection to understanding sensory cues—with a multi-sensory culinary tasting that took the experience beyond a traditional masterclass.
Community at the Core
Rao described ‘Spirits by the Shore’ as a deliberately small, club-oriented whisky gathering designed to bring together enthusiasts from across India in a shared space. While whisky is the foundation of the event, he said, its true value lies in the connections formed: exchanges that deepen appreciation and understanding. Hosting the event in Goa, he added, fosters a relaxed environment where participants can mingle and forge lasting bonds.
‘Spirits by the Shore’ continues to serve as the annual moment when digital conversations turn into real friendships, brought together by waves, conversation and whisky.