Sazerac Betting Big on Growing Indian Whiskey Market; Plans to Launch Premium Products

When asked about the impact, as Scotch will become more affordable versus Bourbons in the Indian market, Bianchi said: “The whiskeys made in America versus the UK are fundamentally different products with distinct taste profiles, and we believe there is room – and appetite – for both on the bar. “ Our focus in the coming years will be Bourbon category education and ensuring our products are available and visible for consumers to discover.” Sazerac’s will drive awareness and elevate the Bourbon category’s premium appeal, which includes educating consumers about the unique distillation process and various bourbon mashbills that make Bourbon a distinct whiskey offering.