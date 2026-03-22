Skoda Auto India Eyeing up to 12% Sales Growth in 2026: Company Official

As for Skoda Auto India, he said in 2025 the company had almost 100 per cent growth, selling close to 72,000 units, but "replicating 100 per cent growth every year is just impractical. Our base has become higher... at least a 10 to 12 per cent growth is what we are expecting this year." When asked if crossing the 1 lakh annual sales is a target on the horizon, he said, "We would like to breach that mark soon, but we have to be realistic... We have to see what product portfolio we have... 10 to 12 per cent growth (in 2026) on the high base that we have for our network, is substantial growth for a brand like us." Gupta further said, "We are now the number seven brand in the country in terms of volumes (behind Kia India). We want to outpace the market." This, he said, will be on the back of "a lot of product actions and network expansion".