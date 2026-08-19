Siguler Guff Raises $500 Mn For India Mid-Market Private Equity Strategy

Siguler Guff on Wednesday announced raising $500 million, alongside related co-investment vehicles and separately managed accounts, which will focus on India's mid-market founder- and family-owned businesses.
New York-headquartered Siguler Guff is a multi-strategy private markets investment firm which has approximately $18.4 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2025.
In a release, Siguler Guff & Company, LP, a multi-strategy private markets investment firm, announced the final close of its Global Emerging Markets Growth Opportunities Fund (GEMGO II), alongside related co-investment vehicles and various separately managed accounts.
Together, these vehicles represent $500 million of capital commitments for the GEMGO strategy and help position Siguler Guff to continue investing behind India's durable growth themes, it said.
"The Fund will seek to continue investing in high-growth, founder and family-owned businesses with average investment sizes of approximately $50 million, focusing on companies that can benefit from India's domestic consumption growth and those serving global demand across consumer, healthcare, financial services and technology. GEMGO II will also continue to offer co-investment opportunities to its investors," the firm said.
India is a highly compelling long-term global investment opportunity, supported by powerful demographic trends, rising consumption, and a dynamic business environment, said Drew Guff, Chief Investment Officer of Siguler Guff and Co-Portfolio Manager of GEMGO II.
To date, Siguler Guff has invested approximately $1 billion in India across its various emerging markets vehicles, which include investments in 23 companies such as Indian Energy Exchange, GlobalLogic, City Union Bank, Luker Electric Technologies, Baazar Kolkata, and Sterling Hospitals.
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"India's mid-market continues to offer an attractive opportunity to partner with founder-led and family-owned businesses at a pivotal stage of growth.
"Our approach combines growth capital with strategic and operational support to help management teams strengthen governance, build institutional capabilities and scale their businesses over the long term," said Shaun Khubchandani, Partner at Siguler Guff and Co-Portfolio Manager of GEMGO II.
The release further said the firm has already begun deploying capital in its latest fund through recent investments in food service operator Trimex Foods, IPL cricket team Rajasthan Royals, AI-native consulting firm Valliance.ai and domestic formulations player La Renon, reflecting its focus on partnering with founder and promoter-owned businesses serving both India's domestic economy and global markets.