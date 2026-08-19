Around 95% Of Power Consumers In Delhi Pay Electricity Bills Digitally: Discoms

Digital payments of electricity bills have surged to 95% in Delhi, with the city distribution companies (dicoms) coming up with self-service options for their consumers.
Delhi's power discoms, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), stated that around 95% of their consumers are making digital payments for bills.
Digital payments by consumers of BSES discoms, supplying electricity in Delhi, except for North and North West areas which fall under TPDDL jurisdiction, surged from 85% to nearly 95%. Also, around 85% of BSES customer service requests are now raised digitally, said a company statement.
A Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) spokesperson in a statement said that digital payments and self-service adoption have scaled up with 95% of its 22 lakh consumers making bill payments through digital modes.
Digital payment transactions increased from 74.3 lakh in 2021-22 (83.4%) to 1.1 crore (93%) in 2025-26, said TPDDL statement.
Also, the non-digital transactions declined by over 43%, from 14.81 lakh to 8.46 lakh during the five-year period, reflecting consumers' growing preference for secure, seamless and contactless payment options, it said.
BSES consumers are moving from counters to self-service digital platforms, said the company spokesperson.
The increase has been steady over the last four years. The share of digital payment transactions rose from 85% in 2021–22 to 87% in 2022-23, 89% in 2023-24, 92% in 2024-25 and 93% in 2025-26, before moving closer to the 95% mark currently, he said.
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In absolute terms, digital payment transactions increased from around 1.15 crore in 2021-22 to nearly 1.78 crore in 2025-26 -- an increase of more than 63 lakh transactions, or around 55%, he added.
The number of unique consumers making at least one digital payment has also increased sharply -- from around 13.74 lakh to 20.59 lakh during the same period, representing an increase of nearly 6.85 lakh consumers, or about 50% of the total, he stated.
The growing digital preference is equally visible in declining physical payment footfalls. The number of consumers visiting BSES collection centres for payments fell from around 22.91 lakh in 2021–22 to 14.46 lakh in 2025–26, he added.
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Significantly, the decline in physical visits came even as total payment transactions increased by more than 40%, from around 1.36 crore to 1.91 crore over the same period. This indicates that while transaction volumes have grown substantially, consumers are increasingly choosing digital channels over payment counters, he added.
The digital ecosystem of the TPDDL has transformed access to its services and support for consumers, the company said.
This transformation has been driven by a series of customer-focused initiatives, including the expansion of payment options through the website, mobile app and partner platforms such as UPIs, cashback and referral programmes, zero-convenience-fee payment options, it said.
Tata Power-DDL was also the first utility among Delhi's discoms to enable non-energy bill payments through UPI, with QR codes printed on electricity bills for quick, contactless payments, it added.