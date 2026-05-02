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Anish Gouraha Takes Charge As NHPC Regional Head For J&K, Ladakh

Gouraha took over as regional head of NHPC Limited's regional office in Jammu and will oversee the company's power stations and projects across the two Union Territories, an official spokesperson said

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Anish Gouraha Takes Charge As NHPC Regional Head For J&K, Ladakh
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NHPC Executive Director Anish Gouraha on Friday assumed charge as the regional head of the PSU's operations in the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region.

Gouraha took over as regional head of NHPC Limited's regional office in Jammu and will oversee the company's power stations and projects across the two Union Territories, an official spokesperson said.

Soon after assuming office in Jammu, Gouraha interacted with officials of Salal Power Station and the Sawalkote project.

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He stressed the need for operational excellence and urged employees to work with commitment towards sustainable energy development in the region, the spokesperson added.

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A seasoned professional with nearly 29 years of experience, Gouraha is an electrical engineering graduate from GEC Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, and also holds an MBA in human resources, he said.

He joined NHPC in 1997 at the Salal Power Station and has since held several key assignments, including postings at the Tattapani geothermal project and the design (E&M) division at the corporate office, he added.

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