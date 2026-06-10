Salesforce Lays Off 86 Employees across Agentforce, MuleSoft, Marketing Cloud

Salesforce's severance terms appear more generous than recent packages offered by several other technology companies. Oracle provided laid-off US employees with four weeks of base salary plus one additional week per year of service, capped at 26 weeks. Block, which reduced its workforce by nearly half earlier this year, offered 20 weeks of salary plus one additional week per year of tenure. Amazon, which notified employees of redundancies in January, offered full pay and benefits for 90 days followed by an additional severance payout.