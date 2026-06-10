Salesforce Lays Off 86 Employees across Agentforce, MuleSoft, Marketing Cloud

Salesforce has laid off 86 employees across its artificial intelligence, IT integration and marketing software divisions, according to a California regulatory filing cited by Business Insider.
The cuts affected employees working on the company's Agentforce AI product, its MuleSoft IT integration tool and its Marketing Cloud software. The affected roles spanned sales, general administration, and technology and product functions. Positions in Washington state and outside the United States were also impacted. The report noted that the core Agentforce team was not directly affected.
Who Gets What
According to internal documents reviewed by Business Insider, eligible US employees can receive severance packages of up to 30 weeks of pay. The California notice stated that affected employees would remain on payroll until August 7.
Salesforce's severance policy calculates entitlements based on seniority, length of service and age. Senior directors and director-level employees receive 13 weeks of base pay, while senior managers and those below receive nine weeks. Employees receive an additional three weeks for each year of service, with any partial year counted as a full year. The combined total is capped at 26 weeks, or 30 weeks for those aged 60 and above, who also receive four additional weeks on top of their standard entitlement.
All eligible US workers receive six months of COBRA healthcare continuation coverage; employees aged 60 or older receive 12 months.
Salesforce's severance terms appear more generous than recent packages offered by several other technology companies. Oracle provided laid-off US employees with four weeks of base salary plus one additional week per year of service, capped at 26 weeks. Block, which reduced its workforce by nearly half earlier this year, offered 20 weeks of salary plus one additional week per year of tenure. Amazon, which notified employees of redundancies in January, offered full pay and benefits for 90 days followed by an additional severance payout.
The latest round follows an earlier set of redundancies in January, when Salesforce eliminated fewer than 1,000 positions. The company employed more than 80,000 people at the end of January, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Salesforce's stock has declined more than 30% this year amid investor concern that large language models and autonomous AI agents could reduce demand for traditional enterprise software, including its core customer relationship management platform.
On the AI front, a November Business Insider report said Agentforce usage remained relatively low and that the product had not matched the company's promotional demonstrations. Last month, however, Salesforce disclosed that annualised Agentforce revenue had crossed $1 billion.