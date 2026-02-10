Wakefit Q3 Results: Profit Surges to ₹32 Cr in First Earnings Report Since IPO, Parul Gupta to Take Charge as CFO

Wakefit reported ₹31.86 crore net profit in Q3 FY26, nearly doubling sequentially
Revenue from operations hit ₹421.34 crore, marking an 18% nine-month growth trend
Parul Gupta appointed as CFO, bringing twenty years of strategic finance experience
Wakefit, a mattress and sleep products company, on Tuesday announced its financial results for the third quarter (Q3) of FY26. The newly listed firm reported a net profit of ₹31.86 crore for the quarter, while revenue from operations rose to ₹421.34 crore.
The company’s total income stood at ₹432.5 crore, up 11.9% sequentially from ₹386.45 crore in the September quarter and 10.2% year on year from ₹392.45 crore.
Wakefit Q3 Details
Wakefit’s total expenses before finance costs, depreciation, amortisation and exceptional items were ₹362.16 crore, marking a 7% quarter-on-quarter increase.
Ebitda for Q3 FY26 rose 39.5% year on year to ₹70.34 crore, compared with ₹50.4 crore in the same quarter last year. Net profit nearly doubled, rising 99.6% to ₹31.86 crore from ₹15.9 crore in the previous quarter. Other income contributed ₹11 crore, taking total income for the quarter to ₹432 crore. For the nine months ended December 2025, revenue grew 18% to ₹1,145 crore from ₹971 crore a year earlier.
Raw material costs accounted for 49% of total expenses and increased 4% year on year to ₹194.5 crore in Q3 FY26 from ₹187 crore in Q3 FY25. Employee benefit expenses stood at ₹43 crore during the quarter. Overall, total expenses remained largely flat at ₹397 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with ₹395 crore in the year-ago period.
Wakefit New CFO
Wakefit Innovations Limited also announced the appointment of Parul Gupta as its Chief Financial Officer, according to a filing with the National Stock Exchange.
Gupta brings nearly two decades of experience in strategic finance, business partnering and compliance, and has previously held senior roles at companies including Syngene, Myntra, Jabong, Aircel and Airtel.
Wakefit IPO
Wakefit Innovations had launched its ₹1,288.89 crore initial public offering between December 8 and 10, 2025, with a price band of ₹185–₹195 per share.
The IPO comprised a fresh issue of ₹377.18 crore and an offer for sale worth ₹911.71 crore, and the company was listed on the BSE and NSE around December 15, 2025. The stock debuted at the upper end of the price band but fell to around ₹177 within a few hours of listing, bringing the company’s market capitalisation to about ₹6,146 crore.