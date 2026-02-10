Wakefit Q3 Results: Profit Surges to ₹32 Cr in First Earnings Report Since IPO, Parul Gupta to Take Charge as CFO

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of ₹377.18 crore and an offer for sale worth ₹911.71 crore, and the company was listed on the BSE and NSE around December 15, 2025. The stock debuted at the upper end of the price band but fell to around ₹177 within a few hours of listing, bringing the company’s market capitalisation to about ₹6,146 crore.