Carlyle to Buy Majority Stake in Edelweiss’ Housing Finance Arm Nido

“We are thrilled to partner with Edelweiss to support the next phase of Nido’s growth journey. Housing remains a critical national priority for India, and we have strong conviction in the growth potential of the housing finance industry. We look forward to leveraging our experience in financial services to help Nido scale its operations and meet the expanding needs of affordable housing in rural and semi-urban markets,” said Sunil Kaul, Partner and Asia Financial Services Sector Lead, Carlyle.