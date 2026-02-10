Adani Enterprises in Talks With US Sanctions Authority Over Iranian LPG Imports

The company referred to a sources-based report by The Wall Street Journal dated June 2 last year, which alleged that Adani Group companies imported Iranian LPG into India via Mundra port. The report claimed that tankers operating between Gujarat’s Mundra port and the Persian Gulf exhibited behaviour commonly associated with sanctions evasion, and that the US Justice Department was examining the activities of several LPG tankers suspected of delivering shipments to Adani Enterprises.