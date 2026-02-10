Reliance Consumer Products Acquires Southern Health Foods, Eyes Pan-India Expansion for Manna

Reliance Consumer Products has acquired Southern Health Foods, the parent company of health food brand Manna.
The deal strengthens Reliance’s presence in the fast-growing health, nutrition, and millet-based foods segment.
The acquisition comes amid rising consumer and policy focus on healthier diets, with the Economic Survey flagging obesity as a key challenge.
Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has acquired Southern Health Foods, the parent company of Tamil Nadu–based health food brand Manna, the company said on Tuesday.
The acquisition is expected to strengthen RCPL’s food and staples portfolio, particularly in the fast-growing health and nutrition segment. RCPL already owns brands such as Udhaiyam, Independence, and SiL, which have helped it build scale in staples, millet-based products, and value-added foods, reports said.
Manna is a well-established regional brand with over two decades of presence in Tamil Nadu and is widely regarded as a trusted name in health-focused foods.
The company manufactures a range of products including millet-based staples, baby foods, beverages, and multigrain drink mixes, catering to evolving consumer preferences toward healthier diets. Reliance Industries said the acquisition would further deepen RCPL’s footprint in the nutrition-led food category.
According to a report by the Economic Times, the acquisition comes at a time when India’s demographic and consumption patterns are increasingly shifting toward health-conscious choices.
Nutrition and public health have also gained policy attention, with the Economic Survey flagging obesity as a growing health challenge and underscoring the need for improved dietary habits.
RCPL said the acquisition aligns with its broader strategy of offering global-quality products at affordable prices while building a meaningful and scalable presence in the health and nutrition segment across the country.
“Manna is among the most trusted health-focused brands in Tamil Nadu,” T Krishnakumar, director at RCPL, said. He added that RCPL’s extensive distribution network, research and development capabilities, and supply-chain strength would enable the brand to expand beyond Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states. The company plans to gradually scale Manna into a pan-India household brand.
Manna is particularly known for its millet flour, baby food products, and multigrain drink mixes — categories that have seen rising consumer demand amid increased awareness around nutrition, traditional grains, and preventive healthcare. The acquisition underscores Reliance’s broader push to build a diversified consumer brands portfolio as it looks to tap long-term growth in India’s packaged food and wellness market.