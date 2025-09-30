  1. home
Restaurant-Tech Platform Petpooja Raises ₹137 Cr

The company plans to utilise the fresh capital to upgrade its product portfolio, drive artificial intelligence-driven automation, and bolster customer support

PTI
Updated on:
PetPooja
  • Restaurant-tech platform Petpooja raised ₹137 crore in a funding round led by Dharana Capital.

  • Funding includes both primary and secondary capital.

  • Other participants include Ashish Gupta (Helion Ventures co-founder) and Urban Company founders and CBO.

Restaurant-tech platform Petpooja has raised ₹137 crore in a funding round, led by Dharana Capital.

The company plans to utilise the fresh capital to upgrade its product portfolio, drive artificial intelligence-driven automation, and bolster customer support, according to a company statement.

The round, a mix of primary and secondary capital, saw participation from Helion Ventures' co-founder Ashish Gupta, Urban Company founders Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Varun Khaitan, Raghav Chandra, and CBO Mukund Kulashekaran.

"This round will help us accelerate product innovation and continue building solutions that help restaurants simplify their operations," Parthiv Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of Petpooja, said.

