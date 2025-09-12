GST 2.0 Transition: FMCG Firms Struggle to Pass Benefits Ahead of Festive Season

Pain Points in GST Transition

FMCG firms told CBIC officials that cutting MRPs below fixed price points of ₹5, ₹10, and ₹20 is not practical, as reported by Moneycontrol. Instead of reducing a ₹20 biscuit pack to ₹18, companies plan to keep prices unchanged while passing on benefits through larger pack sizes or volumes. They argue that Indian consumers are accustomed to certain price points, and disturbing that structure could backfire.