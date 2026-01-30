1. Wiz Freight
100 of 100
Founding year: 2020|HQ: Chennai
Founders: Ramkumar Govindarajan, Ramkumar Ramachandran
Key Investors: Tiger Global Management, Axilor Ventures and Stride Ventures
Wiz Freight operates in a segment of logistics that is often invisible but critical cross-border freight forwarding for enterprises. The company focuses on digitising international cargo movement.
It provides end-to-end freight-forwarding services, covering international freight booking, customs clearance, trade documentation and shipment tracking through a digital platform. The company’s platform aggregates capacity from carriers and logistics partners, allowing exporters and importers to compare prices, transit times and routes in near real time.
As of 2026, Wiz Freight reported serving over 1,500 customers, largely mid-to-large enterprises. Its client base includes Indian conglomerates such as the Tatas, Mahindra, ITC and Adani, indicating a tilt towards large volume, repeat shippers rather than small exporters. The company operates across India and has expanded internationally into Southeast Asia, West Asia and the US.
2. Credgenics
Go-to partner for lenders
96.3 of 100
Founding year: 2018|HQ: Noida
Founders: Anand Agrawal, Mayank Khera, Rishabh Goel
Key Investors: Titan Capital, WestBridge Capital, Accel
Credgenics was founded to modernise the traditionally manual and fragmented loan-collection processes used by banks, NBFCs, fintech lenders and asset-reconstruction companies. The founders saw an opportunity to digitise collections workflows with a unified, AI‑driven platform that replaces legacy spreadsheets, manual case handling and disjointed outreach channels with automation, predictive analytics and real‑time performance insights.
Its SaaS‑based suite includes digital collections tools, multichannel communications, predictive diallers, litigation management, online dispute resolution, field collections mobile apps and integrated payments, all designed to reduce costs and improve recovery rates.
Credgenics’ platform now manages millions of loan accounts and supports more than 100 banking, NBFC and fintech customers, enabling more efficient collections and faster resolutions.
3. Ripplr
Redefining distribution
93.9 of 100
Founding year: 2019|HQ: Bengaluru
Founders: Santosh Dabke, Abhishek Nehru
Key Investors: Sprout Venture Partners, 3one4 Capital, Bikaji Foods
The platform offers a unified, tech‑driven distribution network‑as‑a‑service that integrates logistics execution, inventory intelligence, predictive analytics and retailer engagement into a single interface. Ripplr’s model combines these capabilities with operational depth including warehouse networks and on‑ground teams to help brands optimise supply chain performance, reduce stockouts, accelerate replenishment and improve last‑mile delivery.
Over time, Ripplr has built relationships with major FMCG and consumer brands, reaching tens of thousands of retailers and processing hundreds of thousands of orders monthly.
The company’s tech stack uses AI and data analytics to forecast demand, optimise routing and provide inventory insights.
4. BrowserStack
Cloud‑based app testing
89.9 of 100
Founding year: 2011 | HQ: Mumbai
Founders: Ritesh Arora, Nakul Aggarwal
Key Investors: Accel, Bond Capital, Insight Partners
BrowserStack was built to address a growing and persistent challenge for developers and QA teams: reliably testing web applications across an expanding mix of browsers, devices and operating systems.
As the web fragmented and mobile usage surged, maintaining in-house device labs became costly and inefficient. BrowserStack’s cloud-based platform offered a simpler alternative, enabling engineers to run live and automated tests at scale without investing in physical infrastructure. At its core, BrowserStack integrates seamlessly into modern developer workflows, supporting popular frameworks and software pipelines. What began as a browser-testing product has steadily evolved into a comprehensive testing suite.
Today, the platform supports automated mobile and cross-device testing, visual and API testing, and tools designed to speed up release cycles for engineering teams.
5. Stellapps
Digital infrastructure for dairy industry
84.8 of 100
Founding year: 2011|HQ: Bengaluru
Founders: Ranjith Mukundan, Venkatesh Seshasayee, Ravishankar Shiroor, Ramakrishna Adukuri
Key Investors: Stride Ventures, Omnivore, Nutreco
Stellapps was founded to digitise India’s fragmented dairy supply chain, beginning at the farm gate where milk quality testing, procurement and payments were largely manual and opaque. The company built a technology stack that combines hardware devices, embedded sensors and cloud software to capture real-time data on milk quality, quantity, pricing and logistics. Its core offering enables dairy cooperatives and private processors to automate procurement and reduce leakages.
At the heart of Stellapps’ platform are IoT-enabled milk analysers, data-capture devices at collection centres and software dashboards used by procurement teams and dairy managers. Over time, Stellapps has expanded its scope into cold-chain management, supply forecasting and farm-level productivity.
Research and data partner: Ayvole