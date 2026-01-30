Outperformers Rankings 2026: Top 5 Start-Ups in the Enterprise Tech Segment

Emerging tech companies powered by AI are targeting a wide range of use cases, from debt collection to cloud-native security and supply-chain platforms for FMCG and retail brands

Outlook Business Desk
Illustration: Shutterstock
1. Wiz Freight

Cloud‑native security platform

100 of 100

  • Founding year: 2020|HQ: Chennai

  • Founders: Ramkumar Govindarajan, Ramkumar Ramachandran

  • Key Investors: Tiger Global Management, Axilor Ventures and Stride Ventures

Wiz Freight operates in a segment of logistics that is often invisible but critical cross-border freight forwarding for enterprises. The company focuses on digitising international cargo movement.

It provides end-to-end freight-forwarding services, covering international freight booking, customs clearance, trade documentation and shipment tracking through a digital platform. The company’s platform aggregates capacity from carriers and logistics partners, allowing exporters and importers to compare prices, transit times and routes in near real time.

As of 2026, Wiz Freight reported serving over 1,500 customers, largely mid-to-large enterprises. Its client base includes Indian conglomerates such as the Tatas, Mahindra, ITC and Adani, indicating a tilt towards large volume, repeat shippers rather than small exporters. The company operates across India and has expanded internationally into Southeast Asia, West Asia and the US.

2. Credgenics

Go-to partner for lenders

96.3 of 100

  • Founding year: 2018|HQ: Noida

  • Founders: Anand Agrawal, Mayank Khera, Rishabh Goel

  • Key Investors: Titan Capital, WestBridge Capital, Accel

Credgenics was founded to modernise the traditionally manual and fragmented loan-collection processes used by banks, NBFCs, fintech lenders and asset-reconstruction companies. The founders saw an opportunity to digitise collections workflows with a unified, AI‑driven platform that replaces legacy spreadsheets, manual case handling and disjointed outreach channels with automation, predictive analytics and real‑time performance insights.

Its SaaS‑based suite includes digital collections tools, multichannel communications, predictive diallers, litigation management, online dispute resolution, field collections mobile apps and integrated payments, all designed to reduce costs and improve recovery rates.

Credgenics’ platform now manages millions of loan accounts and supports more than 100 banking, NBFC and fintech customers, enabling more efficient collections and faster resolutions.

3. Ripplr

Redefining distribution

93.9 of 100

  • Founding year: 2019|HQ: Bengaluru

  • Founders: Santosh Dabke, Abhishek Nehru

  • Key Investors: Sprout Venture Partners, 3one4 Capital, Bikaji Foods

The platform offers a unified, tech‑driven distribution network‑as‑a‑service that integrates logistics execution, inventory intelligence, predictive analytics and retailer engagement into a single interface. Ripplr’s model combines these capabilities with operational depth including warehouse networks and on‑ground teams to help brands optimise supply chain performance, reduce stockouts, accelerate replenishment and improve last‑mile delivery.

Over time, Ripplr has built relationships with major FMCG and consumer brands, reaching tens of thousands of retailers and processing hundreds of thousands of orders monthly.

The company’s tech stack uses AI and data analytics to forecast demand, optimise routing and provide inventory insights.

4. BrowserStack

Cloud‑based app testing

89.9 of 100

  • Founding year: 2011 | HQ: Mumbai

  • Founders: Ritesh Arora, Nakul Aggarwal

  • Key Investors: Accel, Bond Capital, Insight Partners

BrowserStack was built to address a growing and persistent challenge for developers and QA teams: reliably testing web applications across an expanding mix of browsers, devices and operating systems.

As the web fragmented and mobile usage surged, maintaining in-house device labs became costly and inefficient. BrowserStack’s cloud-based platform offered a simpler alternative, enabling engineers to run live and automated tests at scale without investing in physical infrastructure. At its core, BrowserStack integrates seamlessly into modern developer workflows, supporting popular frameworks and software pipelines. What began as a browser-testing product has steadily evolved into a comprehensive testing suite.

Today, the platform supports automated mobile and cross-device testing, visual and API testing, and tools designed to speed up release cycles for engineering teams.

5. Stellapps

Digital infrastructure for dairy industry

84.8 of 100

  • Founding year: 2011|HQ: Bengaluru

  • Founders: Ranjith Mukundan, Venkatesh Seshasayee, Ravishankar Shiroor, Ramakrishna Adukuri

  • Key Investors: Stride Ventures, Omnivore, Nutreco

Stellapps was founded to digitise India’s fragmented dairy supply chain, beginning at the farm gate where milk quality testing, procurement and payments were largely manual and opaque. The company built a technology stack that combines hardware devices, embedded sensors and cloud software to capture real-time data on milk quality, quantity, pricing and logistics. Its core offering enables dairy cooperatives and private processors to automate procurement and reduce leakages.

At the heart of Stellapps’ platform are IoT-enabled milk analysers, data-capture devices at collection centres and software dashboards used by procurement teams and dairy managers. Over time, Stellapps has expanded its scope into cold-chain management, supply forecasting and farm-level productivity.

info_icon

Research and data partner: Ayvole

Tags

