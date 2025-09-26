Reliance Consumer Products Signs ₹40,000 Cr MoU with Centre for Food Mfg Facilities Pan India

Reliance Industries had announced the investment plan at its annual general meeting in August, saying it would create "Asia's largest integrated food parks with AI-driven automation, robotics, and sustainable technologies." RCPL, which emerged from Reliance Retail and became a direct subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has become one of India's fastest-growing fast-moving consumer goods companies, generating revenue of over ₹11,000 crore in just three years since inception.