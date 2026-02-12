Pharma Firm USV Acquires 79% Stake in Wellbeing Nutrition for ₹1,500 Cr

USV is acquiring a 79% stake in Wellbeing Nutrition through an all-cash deal valued at around ₹1,583 crore, marking a major strategic move into the consumer wellness and nutraceutical sector.
The acquisition includes stakes from the founder and existing investors, with early backers like Fireside Ventures and Hindustan Unilever exiting as part of the transaction.
Wellbeing Nutrition has been growing rapidly—the brand claims around 120% growth in the past two years and is targeting revenue of about ₹450 crore by FY27.
Indian pharmaceutical company USV has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 79% stake in Nutritionalab Private Limited for an all-cash transaction of ₹1,583 crore. Nutritionalab is the the parent company of supplements brand Wellbeing Nutrition.
The acquisition signals a clear shift in strategy for USV, a company traditionally known for prescription medicines, as it looks to tap into rising demand for preventive healthcare and lifestyle-focused products.
USV has built its reputation over six decades in India's pharmaceutical market, especially in the diabetes and cardiovascular segments. Its well-known brands include Glycomet GP (anti-diabetic), Ecosprin (cardiac care), and Roseday (cholesterol management). The company is also the exclusive Indian partner for the global skincare brand Sebamed.
The company will acquire the majority stake in Wellbeing Nutrition, including nearly 35% from founder Avnish Chhabria and about 44% from existing shareholders. As part of the deal, early investors Fireside Ventures and Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) will exit by selling their combined 40% stake.
Before the transaction, Chhabria held roughly 50% of the company and will retain a stake until March 2028. The current management team, including co-founder Saurabh Kapoor, will continue to run the business under the supervision of the board.
With the acquisition, USV is expanding beyond prescription-led therapies into the fast-growing consumer wellness and nutraceutical segment. The segment makes products like vitamins, plant-based supplements, collagen, sleep aids and metabolic health formulations that are sold directly to consumers online and in retail stores.
This move reflects a broader trend where traditional pharma companies are diversifying into over-the-counter and wellness categories as consumers are reportedly increasingly focus on preventive care rather than treatment after illness.
India's nutraceutical industry has seen rapid growth over the past few years, driven by rising health awareness after the pandemic, growing disposable incomes, fitness trends, and the expansion of e-commerce, according to previous reports.
Several pharmaceutical companies have either launched their own consumer health divisions or acquired digital-first wellness brands. Large players such as Sun Pharma, Abbott, Cipla and Mankind Pharma have been expanding their presence in vitamins, minerals and supplements.
Recently, FMCG company Marico has recently agreed to buy a 60% stake in Cosmix. The deal values Cosmix at around ₹375 crore. Cosmix is a digital-first wellness brand that sells plant-based protein powders, superfood blends and other health products, and has recently expanded into items like protein pancake mixes and protein bars.
In this context, USV’s acquisition of Wellbeing Nutrition appears to be a strategic move to secure a foothold in a high-growth, consumer-driven segment.
Wellbeing Nutrition claims it has grown over 120% in the past two years and is targeting revenues of around ₹450 crore by FY27. Its product portfolio includes supplements aimed at metabolic health, beauty, sleep, immunity and overall wellness.
The brand has positioned itself in the premium segment with clean-label formulations and innovative delivery formats, helping it build a strong presence among urban, health-conscious consumers.
The acquisition also comes at a time when USV is preparing for its next growth phase in core therapeutic areas. The company has indicated plans to enter the GLP-1 therapy segment—a class of drugs widely used for diabetes and weight management—once patent exclusivity periods lapse. The global GLP-1 category has seen explosive growth due to rising demand for obesity and metabolic disorder treatments.
Managing Director Prashant Tewari said the acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy of building a future-ready healthcare portfolio that caters to changing consumer needs.