Sun Pharma Shares Climb Nearly 4% Post Earnings Announcement

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Sunday climbed nearly 4% after the firm posted a 16% increase in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.
The stock climbed 3.81% to ₹1,655.80 on the BSE.
At the NSE, the stock edged higher by 3.78% to ₹1,655.70.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Saturday posted a 16% increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,369 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, led by growth across business segments.
Total revenue from operations rose to ₹15,520 crore for the third quarter as against ₹13,675 crore in the year-ago period
The company said its board has approved an interim dividend of ₹11 per equity share of Re 1 for the financial year 2025–26.
“Our results this quarter demonstrate well-rounded growth across all businesses, prominently led by our branded businesses in India, emerging markets and global innovative medicines,” Sun Pharma MD Kirti Ganorkar said in a statement.