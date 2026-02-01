  1. home
Sun Pharma Shares Climb Nearly 4% Post Earnings Announcement

Total revenue from operations rose to ₹15,520 crore for the third quarter as against ₹13,675 crore in the year-ago period

Sun Pharma Shares Climb Nearly 4% Post Earnings Announcement
Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Sunday climbed nearly 4% after the firm posted a 16% increase in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The stock climbed 3.81% to ₹1,655.80 on the BSE.

At the NSE, the stock edged higher by 3.78% to ₹1,655.70.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Saturday posted a 16% increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,369 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, led by growth across business segments.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Saturday posted a 16 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,369 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, led by growth across business segments.

Total revenue from operations rose to ₹15,520 crore for the third quarter as against ₹13,675 crore in the year-ago period

The company said its board has approved an interim dividend of ₹11 per equity share of Re 1 for the financial year 2025–26.

“Our results this quarter demonstrate well-rounded growth across all businesses, prominently led by our branded businesses in India, emerging markets and global innovative medicines,” Sun Pharma MD Kirti Ganorkar said in a statement.

