Inox Clean Energy Partners with RJ Corp to Enter African Renewable Energy Markets

Devansh Jain, Executive Director, INOXGFL Group, said, "Inox Clean’s Africa foray through the acquisition of Skypower Services MENA, in partnership with RJ Corp—already an established and esteemed name in the region—marks a defining step in our global expansion journey." Ravi Jaipuria, Chairman, RJ Corp, said, "Our partnership with Inox Clean for this IPP venture allows us to leverage their world-class renewable energy expertise to decarbonise our operations while ensuring reliable and cost-efficient power." Inox Clean Energy, the integrated renewable energy platform of the INOXGFL Group, operates across the renewable IPP (Independent Power Producer) business under its subsidiary Inox Neo and the solar manufacturing business under its subsidiary Inox Solar Limited.