Coworking Operators Lease 1.91 Lakh Seats Across 8 Cities In Jan-Jun With 68% Annual Rise: Cushman

Arun Narayan, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer, BHIVE Workspace, said, "Flex leasing, which accounted for only a small share of commercial leasing in India a few years ago, now contributes close to 20% of annual commercial leasing activity, reflecting how fundamentally workplace preferences have shifted. Against this backdrop, leasing nearly 70% more seats in the first half of the year is a strong indication of the growing preference for flexible, enterprise-ready workspaces."