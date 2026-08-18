One Law, Two Deadlines: The Story Behind NMDC's ₹15,786 Cr Disclosure

NMDC has flagged a ₹15,786 crore contingent liability from Karnataka's proposed retrospective tax on mineral rights and mineral-bearing land.
The MMDR Amendment Bill 2026, passed by Parliament, seeks to nullify such retrospective state taxes if they have not been deposited before the law takes effect.
The final outcome depends on whether Karnataka's Bill or the central amendment receives presidential assent first.
In the world of iron ore mining, numbers are usually straightforward; tonnes extracted, rupees earned. But for NMDC, India's largest iron ore miner, one number—₹15,786 crore—currently exists in a state of limbo. It is neither an expense nor a saving. It is a contingency, a possibility that hinges on a legal tug-of-war between the central government and the state of Karnataka.
The figure emerged last week in a stock-exchange filing, where NMDC disclosed that it could be liable to pay approximately ₹15,785.72 crore to the Karnataka government, according to the company's filing. This potential liability arises from a state law that seeks to tax mineral rights retrospectively, going back to 2005 and 2015. However, almost simultaneously, Parliament passed an amendment to the central mining law that could render such retrospective state taxes invalid.
Now, NMDC's fate on this tax demand rests on a legislative race against time.
The Ticking Clock: SC's 2024 Ruling
The roots of this situation lie in a Supreme Court judgment from July 2024. In the case of Mineral Area Development Authority versus Steel Authority of India, the court held that states have the constitutional power to levy taxes on mineral rights. This power, the court said, comes from the State List of the Constitution.
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A month later, in August 2024, the SC issued a follow-up order. It allowed states to levy or renew such taxes retrospectively from April 1, 2005. To soften the financial blow, the court permitted companies to pay the resulting demands in instalments over 12 years, starting from April 1, 2026, according to reports. This gave states a green signal to draft their own tax laws and gave companies a timeline to prepare for potential liabilities.
Responding to the court's order, the Karnataka legislature passed the Karnataka (Mineral Rights and Mineral Bearing Land) Tax Bill in December 2024. The Bill proposed a tax on mineral rights from January 2015 and on mineral-bearing land from April 2005. For iron ore, the proposed tax on mineral rights was set at three times the royalty payable for non-auctioned mines.
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However, the Bill did not become law immediately. The state's Governor sent it to the President for assent, along with reservations on its legality. The Bill has been on hold since then, awaiting the President's decision.
MMDR Amendment Bill, 2026
While Karnataka's Bill waited for presidential assent, the central government moved to address the broader issue of state taxation on minerals. Parliament passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, on August 13, 2026. This amendment seeks to restrict state governments from imposing taxes, cess and other levies on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands, except under conditions prescribed by the central government.
The amendment includes a crucial provision. Any such tax that has not been deposited with or recovered by the state government before the amended law comes into force would be deemed invalid at all material times. Amounts already recovered by states, however, would not have to be refunded.
Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy told reporters after the Bill's passage that the Centre had made no assessment of the fiscal implications for either states or companies, as the Bill sought to nullify retrospective mineral taxation by states.
At a time of this legislative uncertainty, NMDC made its disclosure. In a stock-exchange filing on August 13, 2026, the company stated: "Should it be enacted as currently drafted, the company may be liable to pay tax amounting to approximately ₹15,785.72 crores as on the reporting date."
The company clarified that this amount had been considered a contingent liability. "Considering the pending legislative process, the reservations of the Governor, and the ongoing stakeholder discussions, this amount has been considered as contingent liability," NMDC said in its filing. The company further clarified that it had not made any provision for this amount in its financial statements, as the liability was not certain.
The timing of the disclosure was important. It came just as the MMDR Amendment Bill was being passed, highlighting the potential impact of the new law on NMDC's financial exposure, as per multiple reports. The company also noted that the final tax demand would depend on the actual rate and basis of taxation as may be determined under the Karnataka law, should it be enacted, according to the filing.
Why NMDC Is Particularly Vulnerable
NMDC operates four iron ore mines across India. Two of these—Donimalai and Kumaraswamy—are located in Karnataka. Together, these two mines contribute to about one-third of the company's total iron ore production, according to a Business Standard analysis. This geographic concentration makes NMDC more exposed to Karnataka's tax proposals than other miners who may have a more diversified portfolio.
The retrospective nature of the proposed tax adds to the vulnerability. Since the tax on mineral-bearing land is proposed from April 2005, and on mineral rights from January 2015, the liability accumulates over a long period. This is why the figure has reached such a large magnitude.
The Legal Tug-of-War
The core of the dispute lies in the conflict between two legislative actions. On one hand, the Supreme Court has affirmed states' power to tax mineral rights. On the other hand, the central government's MMDR amendment seeks to impose conditions on that power, effectively limiting its retrospective application.
The outcome will reportedly depend on which law takes precedence. If the MMDR amendment comes into force before Karnataka's Bill receives presidential assent, the state's retrospective tax could be deemed invalid, according to a legal analysis in The Economic Times. However, if Karnataka's Bill becomes law first, NMDC could face the full ₹15,786 crore liability, albeit payable in instalments over 12 years.
Legal experts have noted that the situation is unprecedented. "The central government is using its legislative power to override a state's taxation authority, which is constitutionally protected," a mining sector analyst told Business Standard. The final resolution may require judicial intervention, according to legal experts quoted in The Hindu.
What Lies Ahead
Currently, both the Karnataka Bill and the MMDR Amendment Bill are awaiting presidential assent, according to multiple news reports. The timeline for this process is uncertain. In the meantime, NMDC has done what companies in such situations typically do. It has disclosed the potential liability to its shareholders and classified it as contingent.
The final financial impact on NMDC—and on other miners with operations in states that have proposed similar retrospective taxes—will depend on the sequence of events. If the central amendment takes effect first, the ₹15,786 crore figure may remain a footnote in NMDC's financial statements. If Karnataka's Bill prevails, the company will have to pay the amount over 12 years, starting April 1, 2026, as per the Supreme Court's timeline.