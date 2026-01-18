  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Netweb technologies q3 profit jumps multifold to 733 cr

Netweb Technologies Q3 Profit Jumps Multifold to ₹73.3 Cr

The company had posted a PAT of about ₹297 crore in the same quarter a year ago

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Netweb Technologies reports its highest-ever quarterly profit, with PAT surging to ₹73.3 crore in Q3
info_icon

High computing solutions firm Netweb Technologies on Saturday posted its highest-ever quarterly profit with about a two and half times jump in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹73.3 crore in the October-December period.

The company's performance was driven by demand for artificial intelligence, growth in private cloud and high performance computing solutions.

The company had posted a PAT of about ₹297 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Tax The Rich

1 January 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon
IPO Craze To Continue In March Quarter; 23 Companies Line Up Public Issues Worth Rs 44,000 Crore - null
Netweb Technologies IPO Opens Today: Check GMP Today, Key Dates, Price Band, Other Details

BY Outlook Business Desk

Related Content
Related Content

The company also posted its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹8,115.6 crore during the quarter, around 2.4 times higher than ₹3,355.5 crore it reported in the December quarter.

Netweb Technologies Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Lodha said the company has delivered a record-breaking quarter achieving its highest-ever income and profit.

"During the quarter, Netweb executed a large strategic order valued at ₹4,503.9mn (₹450.39 crore), reaffirming its position as India's largest OEM in high-end computing solutions. We would also like to emphasise that alongside the accelerated growth in AI, our other two core segments, HPC and Private Cloud, are also witnessing strong and sustained demand," he said. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×