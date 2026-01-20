  1. home
  2. Markets
  3. Lti mindtree shares tumble over 7 post q3 earnings

LTI Mindtree Shares Tumble Over 7% Post Q3 Earnings

At the NSE, it tumbled 7.31% t to ₹5,938.50

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
LTI Mindtree Shares Tumble Over 7% Post Q3 Earnings
info_icon

Shares of IT firm LTI Mindtree on Tuesday tumbled over 7% after the company reported a 10.5% decline in consolidated net profit in the October-December quarter.

The stock tanked 7.26% to ₹5,940.15 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it tumbled 7.31% t to ₹5,938.50.

Tax The Rich

1 January 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

LTI Mindtree on Monday reported a 10.5% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹970.6 crore in the October-December quarter, primarily offset by the one-time provision from the implementation of the new Labour Codes.

Related Content
Related Content

The company had reported a net profit (attributable to shareholders) of ₹ 1,085 crore in the same period a year ago.

L&T - null
L&T Construction Bags Order For AMAALA Project In Saudi Arabia

BY Press Trust of India

LTI Mindtree accounted for a one-time cost of ₹590 crore due to the implementation of the new Labour Codes announced by the government in November 2025.

"Considering the material, one-time nature of the incremental amount, the Group has presented the same as an 'Exceptional Item' in the consolidated statement of profit and loss for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025, amounting to ₹5,903 million.

"Upon notification of the related Rules to the new Labour Codes by the government and any further clarification from the government on other aspects of the new Labour Codes, the Group will evaluate and account for differential impact, if any, in subsequent periods," the company said in a regulatory filing.

null - null
LTI Mindtree Profit Rises 10.3% to ₹1,381 Crore in 2nd Quarter

BY PTI

LTI Mindtree's revenue from operations grew 11.6% to ₹10,781 crore in Q3 FY26, as compared to ₹9,661 crore in Q3 FY25.

Seen sequentially, the company's profit fell 30.7%, while revenue grew by 3.7%. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×