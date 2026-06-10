Nestle India Posts Strong Q4FY26 Profit, Milk and Nutrition Segment Loses Ground

Nestle India reported a net profit of ₹1,114 crore for the quarter ending March 2026 (Q4FY26). Revenue rose 22.6% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹6,748 crore, outperforming the projected ₹6,186 crore.
For the full year, the company reported consolidated total revenue of ₹23,154 crore in FY26, up 14.6% from the previous year, with double-digit volume growth.
Milk, Nutrition Loses Share
The milk products and nutrition segment — which includes dairy whitener, condensed milk, UHT milk, yogurt, maternal and infant formula, baby foods, and healthcare nutrition — contributed 33.4% of Nestle India's turnover in FY26, down from 38.1% the previous year and as high as 49.6% in CY16, according to the company's annual reports.
Revenue from the segment rose just 0.7% to ₹7,716 crore in FY26, the slowest pace among the company's four product groupings. Volumes fell 2% to 122,958 tonnes.
The milk products and nutrition group "showed resilience delivering steady growth and leading category performance in the latter part of the year," the company said in its FY26 annual report released on June 5.
The company's remaining three segments — prepared dishes and cooking aids, powdered and liquid beverages, and confectionery — all posted volume increases. Confectionery products, including KitKat and Munch, recorded a 33% rise in revenue and a 25% increase in volumes in FY26.
The revenue share of prepared dishes and cooking aids, which includes cereals, pet food, and the Maggi range of noodles and sauces, rose from 24% in FY16 to 31.5% in FY26, making it the second-largest segment by revenue contribution.
Indian dairy companies have been raising milk prices as production fell during summer months and packaging and transportation costs rose due to the West Asia crisis. Cocoa and coffee prices, meanwhile, have fallen from their historical highs of 2025, according to a Mint report.