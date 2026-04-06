Meta Plans 200 More Job Cuts Amid Restructuring—Who’s Affected and When

Meta plans fresh layoffs affecting around 200 employees in California.
Cuts linked to restructuring across sales, recruiting and Reality Labs.
Move comes amid aggressive AI investment and rising capital expenditure.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is set for another round of layoffs which will impact nearly 200 employees, according to filings with California's Employment Development Department. Some of the workers affected by the cuts will be offered other jobs within the company.
Documents showed that the Mark Zuckerberg-owned firm will cut 124 positions in Burlingame and 74 in Sunnyvale. These reductions are scheduled for May 22 and 29, and have been classified as permanent.
A company spokesperson told Fox Business that Meta regularly restructures or implements changes across teams, and they are also finding other opportunities for employees whose positions may be impacted.
The job cuts are related to an announcement from last month that affected Meta's sales and recruiting teams and its Reality Labs hardware division.
The announcement followed after Meta announced 700 layoffs last month, which affected the company's recruiting operations and sales teams.
Meta's workforce restructuring comes against the backdrop of the company's substantial push into artificial intelligence infrastructure — an endeavour that has come with considerable costs attached.
The company has projected capital expenditure of up to $135 billion this year, encompassing AI-related spending. Chief Executive Zuckerberg has also indicated that Meta expects to spend an estimated $600 billion building out its US infrastructure by 2028.
Reuters reported last month about Meta's plan to reduce its workforce by 20%. As of December last year, Meta employed 79,000 staff.
Notably, Meta cut 11,000 jobs in November 2022, or around 13% of its workforce at the time. Around four months later, it announced it was cutting another 10,000 jobs.
Meta AI Push
Meta is now aggressively expanding its artificial intelligence capabilities. As part of this push, it has acquired Moltbook and Manus AI, and hired senior executives from AI start-up Dreamer to strengthen its next phase of growth.
The pivot is reflected in its capital allocation. Meta’s capital expenditure is projected to rise to between $162 billion and $169 billion in 2026, largely driven by investments in AI infrastructure, including data centres.
The company has also reportedly delayed the launch of its upcoming AI model, Avocado, being developed by its Meta Superintelligence Labs unit led by Alexandr Wang, after it failed to meet internal performance benchmarks.