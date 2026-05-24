RInfra Q4 Net Profit Falls to ₹918 Crore; Company Appoints Vijesh Babu Thota as CEO

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) has posted a sharp decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 918.07 crore during the March quarter of FY26, citing higher expenses.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 4,387.08 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Reliance Infrastructure said in an exchange filing on Friday.
During the latest January-March period, the company's total income fell to Rs 4,154.34 crore from Rs 4,268.05 crore recorded in the fourth quarter of the preceding 2024-25 financial year.
Expenses, which include multiple components, increased to Rs 5,419.87 crore in the reporting period from Rs 4,827.97 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.
The cost of power purchased during the said quarter increased to Rs 3,285.68 crore from Rs 2,739.62 crore in the January-March period of 2024-25.
For the entire FY26, the net profit dipped to Rs 2,900.23 crore from Rs 4,937.52 crore recorded in FY25.
The annual income came down to Rs 20,862.03 crore in FY26 from Rs 23,999.29 crore in the preceding fiscal.
Meanwhile, the company has announced the appointment of Vijesh Babu Thota as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective May 23. Thota was the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
The company has approved the appointment of Asheesh Chaturvedi as the new CFO.
Reliance Infrastructure is one of the largest infrastructure companies, developing projects in sectors such as power, roads, metro rail and defence.