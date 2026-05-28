Meta Cuts 1,400 Jobs in Washington as AI Restructuring Gathers Pace

Meta is set to lay off nearly 1,400 employees across Washington state as part of a broader restructuring tied to its artificial intelligence push, FOX Business reported.
The company has filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) with the Washington State Employment Security Department detailing the planned cuts.
Bellevue will bear the largest share of the cuts, with 699 workers set to lose their jobs. Two Seattle offices will together see 259 layoffs, Redmond will lose 206 positions and 231 remote employees across the state are also affected.
The layoffs primarily target technical roles. Software engineers, data scientists, content designers and IT staff are among those affected. Meta has informed employees that the cuts take effect from July 22.
Affected employees in Washington will receive severance packages comprising 16 weeks of base pay, plus an additional two weeks for every year of continuous service.
India Operations Also Trimmed
This comes after Meta India earlier reduced around dozen of its workforce across ad sales, marketing and individual contributor roles as part of the same AI-driven restructuring, according to the Economic Times.
Affected employees were informed via direct email and offered severance equivalent to four to six months of salary. The company did not hold discussions with those affected, the report noted.
Meta's India operations employ close to 400 people, though the company does not disclose country-specific workforce figures.
The Washington layoffs are part of a previously announced plan to cut nearly 10% of Meta's global workforce while redirecting thousands of roles toward AI projects.
During an earnings call in April, Meta said it expects to spend between $125 billion and $145 billion on AI investments in 2026, around $10 billion more than its earlier estimate, on data centres, AI chips and new AI tools.