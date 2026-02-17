Maruti Suzuki Prices First Electric SUV e Vitara from ₹10.99 Lakh: Here's What You Need to Know

“Starting with product range, the e Vitara offers an impressive driving range of up to 543 km. In terms of charging, we have established one of the largest public charging networks, with charging facilities available across our Nexa showrooms and 1,500 workshops. When we launched the ecosystem on December 2, we demonstrated a seamless journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Kaziranga to Bharuch, with participants completing the drive from Gurgaon without any issues. This reassures customers that wherever they travel with the e Vitara, Maruti Suzuki’s support network will be available. Additionally, 1,500 workshops and over 1.5 lakh technicians have been trained to service the vehicle,” he added.