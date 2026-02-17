Maruti Suzuki Prices First Electric SUV e Vitara from ₹10.99 Lakh: Here's What You Need to Know

Maruti Suzuki India has priced its first BEV, the e Vitara, at an introductory ₹10.99 lakh, excluding battery cost.
The EV will be offered under a Battery-as-a-Service model at ₹3.99 per km.
Sales of the e Vitara have begun, with the introductory price valid till March 31.
The e Vitara offers a claimed driving range of up to 543 km and will be available in three variants, Delta, Zeta and Alpha, with two battery pack options: 49kWh and 61kWh. While the Delta variant gets the smaller battery pack, the higher trims will be equipped with the larger unit. Only the introductory price of the model has been announced so far, with prices for the remaining variants expected to be revealed soon, according to Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki India.
“EV penetration has remained around 4–5% over the past two years, but we believe the market is now poised for exponential growth. This marks a pivotal moment for Maruti Suzuki as we enter the era of electric mobility with the launch of the e Vitara. While the industry speculated about our silence, we were focused on addressing customer concerns by building a comprehensive EV ecosystem, from public charging infrastructure and resale value to after-sales service and product range, to overcome key barriers to EV adoption,” said Banerjee in a media briefing on Tuesday.
The electric SUV has been showcased at multiple events, though pricing details had remained undisclosed until now. Built on a dedicated HEARTECT-e EV platform, the e Vitara will be offered with 49kWh and 61kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery packs. It features a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 105.8kW with the smaller battery and 128kW with the larger one, while delivering peak torque of 192.5Nm in both versions.
The e Vitara will compete with models such as the Mahindra & Mahindra BE 6, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Hyundai Motor Company Creta Electric, Tata Motors Curvv.ev and MG Motor ZS EV.
“We have been focusing not just on the e Vitara, but on building a complete EV ecosystem. Today, we reiterate that we are not merely launching a product, but an integrated ecosystem designed to address customer concerns,” said Banerjee when asked about entering a market packed with several contenders.
“Starting with product range, the e Vitara offers an impressive driving range of up to 543 km. In terms of charging, we have established one of the largest public charging networks, with charging facilities available across our Nexa showrooms and 1,500 workshops. When we launched the ecosystem on December 2, we demonstrated a seamless journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Kaziranga to Bharuch, with participants completing the drive from Gurgaon without any issues. This reassures customers that wherever they travel with the e Vitara, Maruti Suzuki’s support network will be available. Additionally, 1,500 workshops and over 1.5 lakh technicians have been trained to service the vehicle,” he added.
The e Vitara’s 61kWh battery pack is claimed to offer a driving range of up to 543 km, whereas the 49kWh version delivers a range of 440 km. The model has been tested across extreme temperatures ranging from -30°C to 60°C.
The e Vitara has received a 5-star rating from Bharat NCAP, scoring 31.49 out of 32 in adult occupant protection and 43.00 out of 49 in child occupant protection. Safety features include seven airbags as standard, including a driver-side knee airbag, along with electronic stability control, all-disc brakes, an electronic parking brake, TPMS and Level 2 ADAS.
To reduce range anxiety, Maruti Suzuki India has set up over 2,000 charging points across 1,100 cities and partnered with 13 charge point operators to expand public charging access. The company plans to install nearly 1 lakh charging stations by 2030 in line with Suzuki Motor Corporation’s electrification roadmap. It will also offer flexible ownership options, while the SUV features a high-tensile steel body and an energy-absorbing battery mounting structure for added safety.