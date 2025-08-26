PM Modi Launches Maruti’s First ‘Made-in-India’ EV, Positions Gujarat Plant as Global Export Hub

PM Modi flags off Maruti’s e-Vitara, fuelling India’s EV manufacturing ambitions.
e-Vitara to export to 100 countries, marking India’s global electric push.
Suzuki plans ₹70,000 crore investment in India to boost production.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Maruti Suzuki’s first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), e-Vitara, at Hansalpur, Gujarat. The EV will be exported to over 100 countries including Europe and Japan, indicating India’s growing ambitions in green mobility and self-reliance.
With this declaration, Maruti started commercial production of the mid-sized “e-Vitara” SUV at its Gujarat plant on August 26. The vehicle will be a strong contender with Hyundai’s Creta and Mahindra’s XEV 9 e, according to Reuters.
First showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi earlier this year, the e-Vitara is Maruti Suzuki’s debut EV and marks the company’s global push in the electric segment.
As quoted by ANI, while addressing the event in Gujarat, commenting on how the launch is shaping a new dimension to the friendship between India and Japan, PM Modi said, “In this fervour of Ganesh Utsav, today a new chapter is being added to India's 'Make in India' journey. This is a big leap towards our goal of 'Make in India, Make for the World'. From today, electric vehicles made in India will be exported to 100 countries. Along with this, hybrid battery electrolyte manufacturing is also starting today.”
"This day is also giving a new dimension to the friendship between India and Japan," PM Modi added.
What’s the e-Vitara Project?
The e-Vitara is available in two lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery options –49 kWh and 61 kWh—in both front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) configurations, offering flexibility for diverse markets.
The SUV is equipped with sharp LED headlamps and DRLs, 18/19-inch alloy wheels, a fully digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment, powered driver seat, wireless charger, JBL premium audio, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).
Accelerating EV Adoption
The contribution of electric passenger vehicle (EV) sales crossed 4% in May, compared to 2.6% of the same period of 2024, reported ANI citing the data by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). The May retail sales data indicated an uptick from 3.5% in April by 0.5%. Considering the upward trend, the launch of e-Vitara Project is expected to accelerate adoption in the country while positioning India as a global manufacturing hub for Suzuki’s EVs.
Suzuki has declared plans to invest ₹70,000 cr in India over the next five to six years. The investment will be aimed at increasing production, launching new models and defending its market share in the world’s third-largest car market. The Japanese company has already invested more than ₹1 lakh crore in India, creating over 11 lakh direct jobs in the value chain, according to ET.