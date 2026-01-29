Shares of Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday declined 3.5% after its December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.
The stock dropped 3.40% to ₹1,4370 on the BSE.
At the NSE, it edged lower by 3.52% to ₹14,353.
Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday posted a 4% increase in consolidated net profit at ₹3,879 crore for the December quarter FY26, hit by a one-time provision of ₹594 crore on account of the new Labour Codes.
The country's largest carmaker reported a net profit of ₹3,727 crore for the October-December period last fiscal.
Total revenue from operations rose to ₹49,904 crore in the third quarter from ₹38,764 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Owing to the GST reform, there was a sharp recovery in the Indian car market, primarily led by the small car segment, it noted.
The company said it achieved its highest-ever quarterly domestic sales of 5,64,669 units as compared to 4,66,993 units in Q3 the previous year, an increase of 97,676 units.
"Net profit was impacted by a one-time provision of ₹5,939 million on account of the New Labour Codes," it added.