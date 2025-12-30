Maruti Suzuki Partners Kerala Grameena Bank For Vehicle Financing

  1. home
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Tuesday said it has partnered with Kerala Grameena Bank for retail vehicle financing.

PTI
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Tuesday said it has partnered with Kerala Grameena Bank for retail vehicle financing.

The company has signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Kerala Grameena Bank to provide retail financing solutions for new cars, pre-owned cars, and commercial vehicles, the Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a statement.

The collaboration with Kerala Grameena Bank will offer the growing customer base of the bank a comprehensive range of finance solutions across the Maruti Suzuki model range. The strategic partnership will also offer greater customer benefits and competitive financing offers, it added.

"The Kerala market has a strong affection towards Maruti Suzuki vehicles and this strategic partnership will provide our customers with competitive, customer friendly financing options that improve the overall car buying experience," MSIL Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Partho Banerjee, said.

Kerala Grameena Bank Chairperson Vimala Vijaybhaskar said, "By combining Maruti Suzuki's strong dealership network with Kerala Grameena Bank's deep grassroots presence, we will offer convenient, affordable, and digitally enabled car loan solutions to customers, especially in rural and semi-urban areas."

She further said this collaboration will help Kerala Grameena Bank reach first-time car buyers and small entrepreneurs, improve access to personal mobility, and support economic activity across the state, while reaffirming its commitment to inclusive and customer-centric banking.

