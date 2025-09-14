Manufacturers Get Another Shot at PLI for ACs and LEDs: All About 30-Day Window

The Centre has reopened applications for the PLI scheme for White Goods (ACs and LED Lights) for 30 days, citing strong industry interest.
So far, 83 applicants with committed investments of ₹10,406 crore have been selected under the 2021 scheme.
New applications will be submitted under the same terms and conditions as the original scheme.
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Sunday announced that it is reopening applications for the 2021 Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for White Goods (ACs and LED Lights) for an additional 30 days, starting tomorrow. The government said the decision was based on "the appetite of the industry to invest more under the scheme."
So far, 83 applicants with committed investments of ₹10,406 crore have been selected as beneficiaries under the scheme to manufacture key components of ACs and LED lights in India.
"The application window is being opened on the same terms and conditions stipulated in the PLIWG Scheme notified on April 16, 2021, and the PLIWG Scheme Guidelines issued on June 4, 2021, as amended from time to time," the ministry said. It added that the application window will remain open from September 15, 2025 to October 14, 2025 (both dates inclusive) on the online portal: https://pliwg.dpiit.gov.in. No applications will be accepted after the closure of the window.
Who Can Apply for PLI for White Goods?
To ensure fairness, the Centre is allowing both new applicants and existing beneficiaries to either switch to higher target segments or apply through group companies. However, incentives will apply only for the remaining tenure of the scheme, which ends in the financial year 2028-29. Existing beneficiaries who fail to meet revised thresholds may revert to their original investment plan, but this flexibility is allowed only once during the scheme period.
"The applicants approved in the proposed fourth round would be eligible for PLI for a maximum of two years in the case of new applicants and beneficiaries opting for GP-2 (i.e., up to March 2023) seeking to move to a higher investment category. Beneficiaries opting for GP-1 (i.e., up to March 2022) seeking to move to a higher category in the fourth round would be eligible for PLI for only one year," the ministry statement added.
The PLI Scheme for White Goods was approved by the Union Cabinet in 2021 with an outlay of ₹6,238 crore. It was aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing of AC and LED components, including those not currently produced in India. Implemented from FY22 to FY29, it is one of several financial incentive programmes launched by the Narendra Modi-led government to strengthen domestic manufacturing and support the broader goal of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.