India’s PLI Scheme Gets Global Support; Lynas, Rainbow Rare Earths Commit Supply

“Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), which functions under the MHI, informally reached out to about 20 foreign mining and refining firms to check if they would be able to supply rare-earth oxides to the winning bidders. Many of them, including Rainbow Rare Earths, Lynas Rare Earths, and Iluka Resources, responded positively,” Business Standard reported, citing sources. Another source also confirmed that BHEL has informed that they have sufficient stocks of rare-earth oxides to meet the needs of winning bidders for several years and are willing to enter long-term supply contracts, the report said.