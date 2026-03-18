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Mankind Acquires Rivotril Brand from Roche for Indian Mkt

Rivotril is the innovator brand of clonazepam and is widely prescribed for the management of neurological and psychiatric conditions.

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Mankind Acquires Rivotril Brand from Roche for Indian Mkt
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Mankind Pharma on Wednesday said it has acquired Rivotril brand from Roche for the Indian market, with exclusive rights to manufacture, market and distribute the product across the country.

Rivotril is the innovator brand of clonazepam and is widely prescribed for the management of neurological and psychiatric conditions.

The acquisition builds on the company's growing focus on chronic therapies, where the company has steadily expanded its presence through new launches, in-licensing partnerships and portfolio additions across key therapeutic areas.

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"This acquisition is aligned with our strategic focus on strengthening our presence in chronic therapies and specialty therapies. Going forward, we see strong opportunities to build on this platform through potential line extensions, addressing the evolving needs of patients and physicians in the CNS therapy area," Atish Majumdar, Senior President, Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma Specialty Business, said in a statement.

Chronic therapies now account for a rising share of Mankind's overall business as they continue to scale specialty segments and deepen engagement with specialists and key opinion leaders.

Furthermore, the addition of Rivotril, an innovator brand with great recall amongst specialists, will strengthen its CNS portfolio and expand treatment options for patients managing neurological conditions.

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