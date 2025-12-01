Mahindra Sales Up 19% YoY in November

Mahindra & Mahindra President, Farm Equipment Business Veejay Nakra said: " This comes on the back of a strong growth of 27% for the festive period of September & October 2025. There is positive sentiment among farmers with record production this kharif season & increase in rabi sowing acreage." The government's progressive measure of GST rate reduction coupled with higher MSP is leading to positive cash flow for farmers and aiding tractor & farm implements demand, he added.