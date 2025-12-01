  1. home
Tata Motors Shares Climb Nearly 2%

The stock climbed 1.93% to settle at ₹363.75 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it edged higher by 2.28% to ₹365

Tata Motors
Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles on Monday ended nearly 2% higher after the firm said its sales rose 26% in November.

The stock climbed 1.93% to settle at ₹363.75 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it edged higher by 2.28% to ₹365.

On the NSE, the stock went up by 1.96% to ₹363.80.

In volume terms, 24.59 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and 127.14 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles on Monday said its sales rose 26% year-on-year to 59,199 units in November.

The auto major dispatched 47,117 units to dealers in November last year.

In the domestic market, the company said its sales rose to 57,436 units, up 22% year-on-year as compared with 47,063 units.

