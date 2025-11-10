Knowledge Realty Trust Declares Q2 Distribution of ₹ 690cr to Unit Holders

Quaiser Parvez, Chief Operating Officer of Knowledge Realty Trust, said, “During the first half of FY26, we saw strong momentum with gross leasing of 1.8 million square feet. Occupancy continues to trend upward, rising 340 basis points YoY and taking portfolio occupancy to 92 %, underpinned by GCCs and domestic demand." Knowledge Realty Trust portfolio comprises 29 Grade-A office assets totalling 46.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2025, with 37.1 million square feet of completed area, 1.2 million square feet under construction area and 8 million square feet of future development spread across 6 cities in India.