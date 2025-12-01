Meet NeuroEquilibrium, a Jaipur-based Heath Tech Start-up Betting on Patents to Cure Vertigo

A sudden spin, a loss of balance and a feeling that the room is tilting. Yet despite affecting nearly 6 crore Indians, vertigo remains poorly understood, often leaving patients grappling with years of uncertainty and generic treatment.
Inside a modest office in Jaipur, Rajneesh, an engineer, and Dr Anita Bhandari, a ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeon, are trying to change this. Through NeuroEquilibrium, the company they founded in 2016, the husband-wife team is building a venture to build world-class diagnosis and treatment for vertigo and balance disorders.
When the duo surveyed the landscape a decade ago, they found only a handful of centres globally at places like Johns Hopkins in the US or European universities equipped with advanced diagnostic facilities. India had virtually none. That gap became their mission.
Clinics Without Borders
What began as a niche effort in Jaipur to standardise vertigo diagnosis has since expanded into a network of more than 300 clinics across India, with centres in 16 countries including Australia, Japan, Kenya and the UAE. NeuroEquilibrium’s made-in-India diagnostic equipment now holds seven patents worldwide and its technologies have treated over 1.5 lakh patients.
“Vertigo is not a disease, it’s just a symptom. It can be because of over 40 possible disorders linked to the inner ear or brain,” says Rajneesh.
At the core of NeuroEquilibrium’s model is a remote diagnostic platform that connects its partner clinics to a central expert hub. Data from local centres is uploaded securely and analysed for accuracy and consistency, in line with Indian and international data-protection standards.
Patients continue follow-up care through the company’s app, which supports vestibular rehabilitation and cognitive behavioural therapy. “The app helps patients stay connected, track progress and continue therapy from home,” says Rajneesh.
The company has raised about ₹100 crore from investors including Unicorn India Ventures, RVCF Ventures, Kotak Alternate Fund, Carnelian Asset Management and Param Capital.
It is also exploring broadening its reach to other chronic conditions such as migraine and diabetes. With stable revenues and no urgency for fresh capital, Rajneesh says the next phase of growth will be “responsible, not just rapid.”
Balancing Act
Unlike most ENT clinics that refer patients elsewhere, NeuroEquilibrium's centres provide specialised physiotherapy and counselling on site. “We’re the only integrated platform for vertigo and balance disorders,” says Rajneesh.
The results are tangible. Few health-care start-ups in India can claim to have reached over 1.5 lakh patients in such a specialised field.
Despite the scale, the founders say their biggest hurdle is not technology or infrastructure, but awareness. “People know they are dizzy or unsteady, but they don’t know vertigo is treatable,” says Rajneesh. The company puts in significant effort in digital campaigns, workshops and community outreach.
What began as a niche effort in Jaipur has expanded into a network of more than 300 clinics in India, with centres in 16 countries
“In my years of practice, what strikes me most is how vertigo patients are often led through a maze of unnecessary tests before reaching the right specialist,” says Dr (Major) Rajesh Bhardwaj, a Delhi-based ENT specialist.
Government adoption, however, could be a game-changer. “If public hospitals integrate these technologies, millions of lives could be improved faster,” says Rajneesh.
While most start-ups gravitate to Bengaluru, Gurgaon or another metro city, NeuroEquilibrium chose to stay in Jaipur, a decision the founders say has worked to their advantage. “We’ve faced no real disadvantage. In fact, we’ve been able to attract talented professionals who wanted to return home from metros,” says Rajneesh.
A Bigger Bet
The company’s founders envision NeuroEquilibrium evolving into a super-speciality platform. “Through our commitment to innovation and excellence, we aim to expand beyond vertigo management, establishing ourselves as leaders in super-speciality health care,” says Dr Bhandari.
The company is well positioned to increase its global reach, supported by its experience gained in India, says Anil Joshi, a health-tech expert. “The solution available worldwide [to treat vertigo] helps in suppressing the disorder to a large extent, whereas NeuroEquilibrium has built an end-to-end solution," he says.
In a start-up ecosystem dominated by food delivery and fintech applications, NeuroEquilibrium offers something different: a reminder that innovation in health care can emerge from quieter places and solve real, persistent problems.