Arvind SmartSpaces Q3 Profit Down 42% to ₹29 Cr

Arvind SmartSpaces reports a 42% decline in Q3 profit to ₹29 crore, reflecting pressure on quarterly earnings performance

PTI
Arvind SmartSpaces Q3 Profit Down 42% to ₹29 Cr
Realty firm Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd has reported a 42 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 29.21 crore for the latest quarter ended December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 50.18 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 170.50 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 215.47 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Sales bookings increased to Rs 331 crore in the October-December period of this fiscal from Rs 224 crore in the year-ago period.

The company also announced that Priyansh Kapoor, whole-time director and CEO, has been re-designated as MD and CEO.

Kamal Singal has stepped down as MD and CEO with effect from February 10, 2026.

Singal would continue to serve as whole-time director (Director – Strategy & Investments). In this role, he will act as a mentor to the leadership team, providing strategic guidance and leadership perspective to the company’s future business direction.

Established in 2008, Ahmedabad-based Arvind SmartSpaces is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

