India Has 'Huge Opportunity' As Salesforce Shifts To AI-First Enterprise Systems: CEO Benioff

"We've built incredible teams in India. We love the Indian people, and I think this is a huge opportunity for India. That is, we're going to rebuild all of our enterprise systems to be AI first, and I think these intelligent interfaces-they're going to do some of the work, and then they're going to need partners, trailblazers, and we have millions and millions of trailblazers in India. So I'm sure that they will be a key part of this incredible story." Benioff was addressing a press conference on the sidelines of Dreamforce 2026 here.