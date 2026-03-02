Q-Com Start-Up Inamo Raises $8Mn in Series A Round Led by Prime Venture Partners

Inamo raised $8 million in Series A funding to expand its quick commerce infrastructure
The platform processes 1.8 million orders monthly across six major Indian metro cities
Capital will scale the dark store network to 200+ locations by the end of 2026
Quick commerce enablement platform Inamo on Monday announced that it has raised $8 million in a Series A funding round led by Prime Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors Shastra VC, Antler India, and Gemba Capital.
The round comprises $6 million in equity and $2 million in venture debt. The company said it will deploy the fresh capital to expand its dark store network, accelerate the onboarding of brands, and support its entry into new categories as it moves into the next phase of growth.
Rupesh Thakare, Co-founder of Inamo, said, “The future of quick commerce will be shaped by better technology and smarter network design. By solving core challenges such as inventory placement and demand aggregation, we aim to make quick commerce more efficient and accessible for brands. This investment allows us to accelerate our technology roadmap and build long-term infrastructure for the ecosystem.”
Within 18 months of operations, Inamo has expanded to six metro cities and is processing over 1.8 million orders per month. This rapid scale-up has translated into strong financial momentum, with annual recurring revenue (ARR) increasing more than tenfold over the past 10 months compared with March 2025. The current funding will support expansion into 10 additional cities and help the company scale its footprint to more than 200 dark stores by the end of 2026.
The company also plans to strengthen its technology and operations capabilities while working to democratise quick commerce. It aims to enable brands to access technology more easily and scale profitably through reduced inventory duplication and minimal upfront investments.
Commenting on the development, Sumit Anand, Co-founder and CEO of Inamo, said, “Quick commerce has permanently reset consumer expectations. What’s lagging is not demand, but the infrastructure supporting it. Established brands and platforms are still recalibrating their legacy fulfilment models for a channel that requires speed and data integration by design. Inamo is building that backbone by providing purpose-built, full-stack capabilities in quick commerce. That structural shift will help both existing and new brands scale faster and will define how they compete in this next phase of retail.”
Brij Bhushan, Managing Partner at Prime Venture Partners, said, “Inamo is building critical infrastructure for the next wave of e-commerce in India. Its ability to combine deep operational execution with a modular technology stack while scaling rapidly positions it uniquely in a large and fast-growing market. We are excited to partner with the team as they expand their footprint and become a category-defining enabler for quick commerce.”