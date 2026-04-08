RBI Maintains Status Quo on Rates, Warns West Asia Conflict May Weigh on Growth

Growth Outlook

Evolving geopolitical conditions could adversely impact export and services growth, investment, and private consumption, while higher energy costs may lead to imported inflation and a widening current account deficit. Against this backdrop, the central bank has projected real GDP growth for FY27 at 6.9%. Growth for the first quarter is projected at 6.8%, followed by a slight moderation to 6.7% in the quarter ending September. Growth in the third and fourth quarters is estimated at 7.0% and 7.2%, respectively.