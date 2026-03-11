Skye Air Mobility Raises $9Mn in Series B Funding Round

Drone logistics solution provider Skye Air Mobility on Wednesday announced raising a total of $9 million in a Series B funding round to fuel hyperlocal drone delivery expansion.
The round structured in two parts -- Series B1 of $4 million and Series B2 of $5 million -- was led by IAN Group's second venture fund IAN Alpha Fund, and saw participation from AVNM Ventures, Faad Capital, Bajaj Capital, and other prominent investors, the company said.
India drone market is experiencing explosive growth, valued at $940.6 million in 2024 and projected to reach $3.23 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.51%, Skye Air Mobility said.
The delivery drone segment is growing even faster, with India leading major global markets at a 50.4% CAGR, ahead of China (42.9%), Japan (46.1 %), and the US (39.4%), it said.
"This fundraise marks our transition from proving the model to scaling the infrastructure. The capital will go toward deepening our Physical AI stack, connecting autonomous drones, intelligent airspace management through Skye UTM, and AI-powered ground robotics into a single seamless delivery chain," said Ankit Kumar, Founder & CEO, Skye Air Mobility.
The company serves a portfolio of marquee enterprise customers, including Blue Dart Express, Shiprocket, Flipkart, Frido, Tata 1MG, and Zepto.
With the new funding, Skye Air said it plans to significantly expand operations beyond Delhi-NCR into key metropolitan markets, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.