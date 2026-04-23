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KP Energy Gets CERC Nod For Inter-State Electricity Trading

This approval authorises the company to undertake electricity trading across state boundaries, enabling its participation in national power markets and enhancing its ability to align power sales with demand dynamics across regions, KP Energy said in an exchange filing

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KP Energy Gets CERC Nod For Inter-State Electricity Trading
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KP Energy on Thursday said it has been granted an inter-state electricity trading licence by the central electricity regulatory commission (CERC).

This approval authorises the company to undertake electricity trading across state boundaries, enabling its participation in national power markets and enhancing its ability to align power sales with demand dynamics across regions, KP Energy said in an exchange filing.

"KP Energy Limited has been granted an Inter-State Electricity Trading Licence (Category V) by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), marking an important step in strengthening the Company’s presence in India’s evolving power markets," the filing said.

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1 April 2026

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With this licence, the company is now positioned to participate in inter-state electricity trading.

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