KEC International Bags ₹1,303 Cr Orders In India, Overseas Markets

KEC International on Monday said it has secured new orders worth ₹1,303 crore across various businesses.
According to a company statement, its transmission & distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for projects across India, the Middle East and the Americas.
This includes 400 kV Transmission lines in Northern India; 380 kV Transmission lines in Saudi Arabia; and supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas.
Besides, the company's cables & conductors business has secured various orders in India and the overseas market.
"Our India T&D business has secured a prestigious order from an existing private client for a transmission line project to evacuate power from a hydroelectric plant in Northern India. The International T&D business has further strengthened its presence in the Middle East with multiple order wins in Saudi Arabia," Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International said.
Kejriwal said the outlook for our T&D business remains robust, driven by these orders, a large pipeline of opportunities and sustained demand across our key markets.
"With these orders, our year-to-date order intake stands at over ₹7,600 crores. These orders will play a key role in driving our targeted growth going forward," he said.
KEC International, flagship Company of the RPG Group, is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has a footprint in 110+ countries.