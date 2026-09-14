Chinese President Xi Announces Open-Source AI Ecosystem In 5-Point BRICS Plan

Elaborating on the open-source AI proposal, Xi said: "China will be a pioneer in establishing a BRICS AI open-source community, support cooperation in developing and applying large language models, hold specialised AI seminars and training courses, and build an open ecosystem for AI." China has partnered with around 30 nations to establish the World AI Cooperation Organisation. Beijing is focusing on establishing a cost-effective international AI ecosystem based on open models, unlike major US developers such as OpenAI and Anthropic, which rely on closed frameworks.