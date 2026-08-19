Report Says 79% Of New Uans Generated By Workers Aged 18-30 Years In FY26

"The scale at which young people are entering India's formal workforce marks a defining shift for both employers and the economy. As this new generation enters the world of work, the focus must move beyond hiring to building employability. Apprenticeships are emerging as one of the most effective pathways into formal employment, giving young people the opportunity to gain industry-relevant skills, practical workplace experience and the confidence to build long-term careers," Quess Corp Executive Director and Group CEO Lohit Bhatia said.