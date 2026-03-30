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JSW MG Motor India to Hike Prices by Up to 2 Pc On Select Models from April 1

"This price revision is aimed at partially offsetting the impact of continuously rising input costs," JSW MG Motor India said in a statement

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JSW MG Motor India to Hike Prices by Up to 2 Pc On Select Models from April 1
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JSW MG Motor India on Monday said it will hike prices of select models by up to 2% from April 1, 2026, to offset rising input costs.

The price hike will be on the company's mainline portfolio and will not include premium EV products -- MG M9 and Cyberster -- sold through MG Select channel.

"This price revision is aimed at partially offsetting the impact of continuously rising input costs," JSW MG Motor India said in a statement.

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At present, the company sells a range of internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV vehicles under its MG portfolio, from the Comet EV priced at ₹4.99 lakh plus ₹3.2/kmw for battery subscription and ₹38.33 lakh for the top-end SUV Gloster.

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