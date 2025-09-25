Jaguar Land Rover's Cyberattack Impact Likely to Exceed £1.8 Billion FY25 Profit

JLR first disclosed the cybersecurity incident on September 2, two days after it was hit on August 31, and announced a system shutdown. On September 10, the company said it was working with cybersecurity experts to restore global applications and confirmed that some data had been compromised. As investigations continued, JLR extended its operational pause to September 24 and later announced a further extension until October 1, citing the need for clarity and a phased restart of operations.