Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover Production “Severely Disrupted” in UK; Here's Why

Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) production at its two main plants in the United Kingdom has been severely impacted by a cyber-attack. The Tata Group’s auto arm, in a statement on September 2, said that although the company took immediate measures to reduce the impact by shutting down its IT systems, the retail and production-related activities have been “severely disrupted”. So far, there is no proof of customer data theft, the company mentioned.
“JLR has been impacted by a cyber incident. We took immediate action to mitigate its impact by proactively shutting down our systems. We are now working at pace to restart our global applications in a controlled manner,” said JLR in a statement. “At this stage there is no evidence any customer data has been stolen, but our retail and production activities have been severely disrupted,” JLR added.
JLR isn’t the only big company in the UK that has become a victim of a cyber-attack this year. Marks & Spencer suffered a cyber-attack in April, which particularly disrupted its online business for quite a few months. The halt in operation due to the attack is likely to impact M&S’s profits this year by around £300m, the BBC earlier reported. The attack reportedly forced the retail company to shut down its internal systems and experiment with “resuming operations manually with paper and pen”.
The UK’s consumer retailer Co-op was hit by an attack of a similar nature this year. The attack resulted in supply chain breakdowns and forced the company to resort to manual mode when its in-store systems crashed.
According to a cyber-security breaches survey 2025 conducted by the UK’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, around 43% of businesses in the country experienced some kind of cyber-security breach or attack in the last 12 months. The attacks decreased when compared to 2024, where around 50% of businesses experienced cyberattacks, the survey showed.