Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover Production “Severely Disrupted” in UK; Here's Why

JLR isn’t the only big company in the UK that has become a victim of a cyber-attack this year. Marks & Spencer suffered a cyber-attack in April, which particularly disrupted its online business for quite a few months. The halt in operation due to the attack is likely to impact M&S’s profits this year by around £300m, the BBC earlier reported. The attack reportedly forced the retail company to shut down its internal systems and experiment with “resuming operations manually with paper and pen”.