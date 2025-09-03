  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Tata motors jaguar land rover production severely disrupted in uk heres why

Corporate

Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover Production “Severely Disrupted” in UK; Here's Why

Although Jaguar Land Rover took immediate measures to reduce the impact, the retail and production-related activities have been “severely disrupted”, the company said

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Gargi Shukla
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover Production “Severely Disrupted” in UK; Here's Why
info_icon

Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) production at its two main plants in the United Kingdom has been severely impacted by a cyber-attack. The Tata Group’s auto arm, in a statement on September 2, said that although the company took immediate measures to reduce the impact by shutting down its IT systems, the retail and production-related activities have been “severely disrupted”. So far, there is no proof of customer data theft, the company mentioned. 

“JLR has been impacted by a cyber incident. We took immediate action to mitigate its impact by proactively shutting down our systems. We are now working at pace to restart our global applications in a controlled manner,” said JLR in a statement. “At this stage there is no evidence any customer data has been stolen, but our retail and production activities have been severely disrupted,” JLR added.

null - @#_Tataconsumers
Why Tata Motors Is Driving Back to South Africa After Six Years?

BY Outlook Business Desk

JLR isn’t the only big company in the UK that has become a victim of a cyber-attack this year. Marks & Spencer suffered a cyber-attack in April, which particularly disrupted its online business for quite a few months. The halt in operation due to the attack is likely to impact M&S’s profits this year by around £300m, the BBC earlier reported. The attack reportedly forced the retail company to shut down its internal systems and experiment with “resuming operations manually with paper and pen”. 

Both JLR and M&S receive IT services from Tata Consultancy Services

The UK’s consumer retailer Co-op was hit by an attack of a similar nature this year. The attack resulted in supply chain breakdowns and forced the company to resort to manual mode when its in-store systems crashed. 

According to a cyber-security breaches survey 2025 conducted by the UK’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, around 43% of businesses in the country experienced some kind of cyber-security breach or attack in the last 12 months. The attacks decreased when compared to 2024, where around 50% of businesses experienced cyberattacks, the survey showed.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×