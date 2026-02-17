  1. home
  2. Markets
  3. Ola electric stock plunges again hits new all time low at

Ola Electric Stock Plunges Again, Hits New All-Time Low at ₹27

Ola Electric shares hit a new lifetime low of ₹27.36 on Monday; Following a 55% YoY revenue drop in Q3 results, brokerages like Emkay have downgraded the stock to 'Sell' with a target of ₹20

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ola Electric Stock Plunges Again, Hits New All-Time Low at ₹27
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ola Electric shares hit an all-time low of ₹27.36, dropping 5% in Tuesday's session

  • Weak Q3 FY26 earnings triggered a two-day sell-off, with revenue down 31.9% sequentially

  • The stock fell 7% on Monday, extending losses as investors reacted to stagnant growth

Shares of Ola Electric fell around 5% on Tuesday to hit a fresh all-time low of ₹27.36, extending the plunge for a second straight session after the company reported weak quarterly results.

The stock had already dropped about 7% on Monday, touching ₹28.71.

Start-up Outperformers 2026

3 February 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The continued decline follows the Bhavish Agarwal-led EV maker’s Q3 FY26 earnings, which showed a sequential fall in revenue and continued losses.

Related Content
Related Content

The stock was trading at ₹28.26 as of 1 pm on the National Stock Exchange, down nearly 2% from its previous close of ₹28.83, reflecting sustained selling pressure after the earnings announcement.

null - null
Ola Electric Slumps 7% to All-Time Low on Q3 Revenue Drop, Continued Losses

BY Outlook Business Desk

Ola Electric Q3 Performance

The company reported consolidated revenue of ₹470 crore in Q3 FY26, down 31.9% from ₹690 crore in Q2 FY26 and 55% from ₹1,045 crore a year earlier.

Net loss stood at ₹487 crore, while adjusted operating EBITDA loss widened 25% quarter-on-quarter to ₹323 crore. The EBITDA margin deteriorated sharply to negative 68.7% from negative 37.4% in the previous quarter. Ola Electric delivered 32,680 electric two-wheelers during the quarter.

Despite the weak revenue performance, operating metrics showed some improvement. The company’s consolidated gross margin rose to 34.3%, compared with 30.9% in Q2 and 18.6% a year earlier, supported by its vertically integrated manufacturing model and improved unit economics from its Gen 3 platform. Total operating expenses increased 3.8% sequentially to ₹432 crore but declined 34% year-on-year.

Bhavish Aggarwal-Led Ola Electric - X
Ola Electric Revenue Falls 55% in Q3 FY26 as Net Loss Widens Over 16% QoQ

BY Outlook Business Desk

Brokerages Say ‘Sell’ Ola

Citi has downgraded Ola Electric stock from “Buy” to “Sell” and cut its target price by 51% to ₹27 per share, down from ₹55 earlier. The brokerage cited slower-than-expected electric vehicle adoption, continued loss of market share, and growing balance-sheet concerns due to persistent cash burn. It also reduced its financial estimates and lowered the target EV-to-sales valuation multiple to 3.5x.

In a separate note, Emkay Global Financial Services said Ola Electric delivered a weak performance in the third quarter, even though the overall electric two-wheeler segment continues to show strong long-term growth.

The firm noted that while the industry is recovering after a temporary slowdown caused by GST changes, Ola Electric’s volumes declined to around 32,000 units in Q3, along with a drop in market share.

Similarly, Kotak Securities also issued a “Sell” rating on the stock, setting a target price of ₹20 per share. The brokerage said Ola Electric’s quarterly results fell short of expectations and showed no meaningful improvement in sales volumes.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×