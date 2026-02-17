Ola Electric Stock Plunges Again, Hits New All-Time Low at ₹27

Brokerages Say ‘Sell’ Ola

Citi has downgraded Ola Electric stock from “Buy” to “Sell” and cut its target price by 51% to ₹27 per share, down from ₹55 earlier. The brokerage cited slower-than-expected electric vehicle adoption, continued loss of market share, and growing balance-sheet concerns due to persistent cash burn. It also reduced its financial estimates and lowered the target EV-to-sales valuation multiple to 3.5x.